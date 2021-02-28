CoinFi (COFI) One Day Volume Tops $102,633.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 41.6% against the dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $331,769.70 and $102,633.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

COFI is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

