Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

