Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 9.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s share price fell 9.4% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.59. 901,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 773,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,498,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.