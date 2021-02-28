Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $111.71.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

