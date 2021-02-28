Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,530,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,936. The company has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $53.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

