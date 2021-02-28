Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.61

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €102.61 ($120.72) and traded as high as €119.55 ($140.65). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €118.20 ($139.06), with a volume of 342,550 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.61.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

