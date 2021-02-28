Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,738. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

