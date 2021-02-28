Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 40,650 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,650 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,809. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

