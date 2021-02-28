Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.14. 103,125,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,183,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.36.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.