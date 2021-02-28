Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 38,098,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,203. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

