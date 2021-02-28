Concentric Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,826,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

