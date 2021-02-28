Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,953 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

