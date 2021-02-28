Connolly Sarah T. Buys New Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Connolly Sarah T. owned 1.23% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FSTX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,943. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

F-star Therapeutics Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.