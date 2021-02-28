Connolly Sarah T. Invests $892,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 26,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $548.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

