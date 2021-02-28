Connolly Sarah T. Takes $410,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 103,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.73. The company has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

