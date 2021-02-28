Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

CONN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.19. 280,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

