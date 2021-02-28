ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

