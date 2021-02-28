Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Constellation Brands worth $273,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $242.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

