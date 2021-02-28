Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $8.62 million and $1.68 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.09 or 0.00701330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00026692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00038375 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.