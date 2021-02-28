Contentos (COS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.02 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market cap of $36.88 million and $3.02 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00054079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.51 or 0.00700880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00026716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00029444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,253,200 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.