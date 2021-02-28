Cormark Weighs in on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.60.

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock opened at C$80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.48. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$80.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

