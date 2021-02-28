Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius Sells 49,900 Shares of Stock

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Director Jeffrey A. Pontius sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$139,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,847,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,772,904.80.

Shares of KOR stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. Corvus Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) alerts:

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). Research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.