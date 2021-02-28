Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 829,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cowen has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $899.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cowen during the third quarter valued at $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 126.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cowen by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

