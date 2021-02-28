Credit Suisse Group Increases Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.09.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $141.52 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,909. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.