Credit Suisse Group Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $17.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 646,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

