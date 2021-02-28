Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $285.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.07.

NYSE:LII opened at $279.77 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $319.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,549 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

