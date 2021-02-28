Credit Suisse Group Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $300.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $296.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.