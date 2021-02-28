Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

