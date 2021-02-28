Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and $17.72 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,131.67 or 0.99782340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

