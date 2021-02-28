Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $468.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.