Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 649,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.