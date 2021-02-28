Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $39.50

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $28.25 to $39.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get Criteo alerts:

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.