Critical Comparison: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ferrari alerts:

This table compares Ferrari and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $4.22 billion 8.67 $779.32 million $4.16 47.45 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Ferrari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ferrari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 15.50% 34.85% 8.97% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrari and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 3 5 9 0 2.35 Nikola 0 5 3 0 2.38

Ferrari presently has a consensus price target of $211.44, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 98.11%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats Nikola on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy; and develops and sells a line of apparel and accessories through its monobrand stores. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 44 retail Ferrari stores, including 24 franchised stores and 20 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 166 authorized dealers operating 187 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. Ferrari N.V. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.