Critical Contrast: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get TransAlta alerts:

58.1% of TransAlta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TransAlta has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TransAlta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

TransAlta has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta -2.23% -4.95% -1.60% Ormat Technologies 10.77% 5.01% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransAlta and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ormat Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransAlta presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.34%. Ormat Technologies has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Ormat Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransAlta and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.33 $61.79 million ($0.09) -96.56 Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 6.41 $88.10 million $1.46 58.68

Ormat Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats TransAlta on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic (PV), and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar PV, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage and Management Services segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.