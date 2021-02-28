Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Crocs stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,024,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

