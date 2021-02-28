CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.31 Million

Brokerages expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $43.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.94 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $173.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.40 million, with estimates ranging from $177.91 million to $188.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CFB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 188,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $696.82 million, a PE ratio of 190.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 113,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

