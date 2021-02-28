Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,236.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

