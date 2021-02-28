Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $328,735.36 and $446.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars.

