Cryptopay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.99 million and $2.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.44 or 0.00704043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00026978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00058517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038548 BTC.

About Cryptopay

CPAY is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

