CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

CubeSmart stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. 2,316,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,601. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

