Curio (CUR) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $119,989.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.22 or 0.00714603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00030309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00038590 BTC.

About Curio

Curio (CUR) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.