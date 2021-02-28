Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after acquiring an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,804. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.