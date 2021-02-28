CVCoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $46,674.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

