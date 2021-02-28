CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,397 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

