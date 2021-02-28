CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,335 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.92 on Friday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

