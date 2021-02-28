CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $247,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,575 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after acquiring an additional 945,668 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

