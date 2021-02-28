CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.