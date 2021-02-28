CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $280,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,421 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12,168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,330,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 809,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 667,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

