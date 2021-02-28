Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.73. 4,026,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 863,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,827 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

