DA Davidson Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $210.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,298,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

